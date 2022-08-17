DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday, August 17 is National Nonprofit Day which means it’s time to maybe sign up for a weekend volunteering opportunity in your area or even donate to a cause you’re passionate about.

“Nonprofits throughout the country work to promote awareness and offer assistance to individuals who otherwise would not be able to afford it. Their activities contribute to the shaping of our society and provide hope for a brighter future,” NationalToday said about nonprofits.

While volunteering and donating to nonprofits is more helpful than people imagine, have you ever considered working for one? Well if that interests you, check out this list of the best nonprofit companies across the state of Texas from Zippia:

IAI International Assembly

Southwest Research Institute

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Oceans Massage and Spa

BCFS Health and Human Services

Home Group

UT Medicine

EOAC Waco

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation

Meeting Professionals International

Marine Well Containment

Hydril Co

The Alamo

Susan G. Komen

Avenue 360 Health and Wellness

There are 85 other amazing nonprofits on Zippia’s list, to check them out, click here!