HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texans are behind on their vaccines according to a new report from personal finance website WalletHub.

A press release from WalletHub says it “analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 16 key metrics, ranging from the share of vaccinated children to the share of people without health insurance to the flu vaccination rate among adults.”

In that last metric, Texas ranks 42nd, but the Lone Star State came in at 45th place overall in the full vaccination study.

The metric in which Texas placed the best was the “share of teenagers aged 13-17 with Men ACWY Vaccination” — a shot that ward off meningitis B.

The state was ranked 25th in that category.

Texas came in dead last when it comes to the “share of civilian noninstitutionalized population without health insurance coverage.”