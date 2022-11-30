DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there’s truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.

A staple of Mexican food is tamales or tamal, and we wanted you to know where to find the absolute best of the best across the state of Texas. First, what is a tamale?

A tamale is made of masa (corn dough) which is steamed in a corn husk/banana leaf and could be filled with a type of protein/cheese/veggies. Yelp released a report of the top tamale spots in the state of Texas for your eating pleasure.

“This is an all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “tamal” and “tamales” then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords,” the report said.

Without further ado, here are Texas’ top tamale spots:

Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe – Grapevine

Pennie’s Tex-Mex Take Out – Galveston

Delia’s – McAllen

Tamaleria Nuevo Leon – Richardson

Limon’s Restaurant – Dallas

Tamales Don Pepe – Houston

Del Rio Tortilla Factory – San Antonio

Momma’s Tamales – Bellaire

Dallas Tamales Cafe – Grand Prarie

Chilito’s Express – Boerne

La Fisheria – Houston

Pepe’s Tamales – El Paso

Casa Mia Latin Cuisine – Lewisville

Tamale Boy Tacos & Tamales

Cielito Lindo Mexican Cuisine – Cedar

La Nortena Tamale Factory – Pecos

The Tamale Joint – Houston

B & B Tamales and Food To Go – San Antonio

Leal’s Tamale Factory – Lubbock

Las Tarascas – Katy

The Tamale Company – Duncanville

El Salvador Pupusas Y Mas – Richmond

Becerra’s Tex-Mex Tamales – Dallas

HOT Tamales – Friendswood

Alamo Tamales To Go – Webster