DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone’s dream is to win the Powerball jackpot, especially when it’s worth several hundred-million dollars, however, I don’t think anyone is going to be upset by winning $1 million from the Powerball.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident just outside of Dallas has recently claimed a Powerball prize worth $1 million from the June 27 drawing. That ticket was purchased at Elam Food Mart on Elam Road in Balch Springs.

The Balch Springs local elected to remain anonymous. “The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (11-13-18-30-37), but not the red Powerball number (16),” the lottery said.

According to the Texas Lottery, “Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.”