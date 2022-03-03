BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The race for Texas Attorney General is heading for a run-off election. One of the candidates on the Democratic ticket is from the Rio Grande Valley.

Rochelle Garza was born and raised in Brownsville. ValleyCentral spoke with Garza about her run for Texas Attorney General. Garza said she wants to be AG to represent her roots and to help other Texans.

“This is the core of why I wanted to run for this office was because of my family and because I am from the Rio Grande Valley,” Garza said.

Garza wanted to become a lawyer to fight for Texas families. Coming from a hard-working family, Garza believes there are many opportunities to help Texans.

“So, fighting for civil rights, ensuring that we have access to the ballot box, that we have reproductive justice, reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, disability rights, it goes on and on,” Garza said.

Garza is now heading to a run-off in the Democratic Primary against Joe Jaworski.

She said being able to secure 43% of the vote on March 1 sent a message.

“Texans want to see something different; they want to see something better, and they want representation,” Garza said. “The state is almost 40% Latino and it’s time that we have people in these positions.”

The winner of this runoff election will go up against the Republican runoff election winner.

The election is set for May 24.