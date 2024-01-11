ROSENBERG, Texas (KIAH) — The Rosenberg City Council just passed a new program that affects rental property owners. If you live in Rosenberg and own a home or duplex, or apartments in city limits, you’ll now have to register that property with the city because they’re keeping a watchful eye on protecting both the owner and renters.

Here’s what you need to know:

If you already have a rental property, you have to register it

The fee must be paid by March 31, 2024

If you get a new rental property, you must register it within 30 days of getting it.

You must register your property on the Rosenberg Citizen Portal.

The main goal of this program is to make sure that all rental properties in Rosenberg follow the city rules. It also helps the city keep track of and contact landlords, whether they live nearby or far away.

Although the city might check rental properties from time to time to make sure they follow the program’s rules, regular inspections are not needed. However, you must have a rental registration license to get city utility services.

IF YOU MISS THE DEADLINE…

For existing properties, the registration fee needs to be paid by March 31, 2024. If you miss the deadline, there’s a penalty fee, which is one and a half times the normal registration fee. For example, the fee for a single-family home is $50, and for a multi-family complex, it’s $10 per unit or a $50 minimum.

WHEN TO RENEW…

After you register, you’ll need to renew your rental registration every two years. If you don’t renew it within 90 days after it expires, there will be additional fees.

Have questions?

If you have questions or want more information about this program, you can visit the Rental Registration Program webpage or get in touch with the Code Compliance Department through email or by calling 832-595-3500. It’s essential to stay informed and make sure your rental property is registered to avoid any issues or additional fees.