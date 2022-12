Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Salado’s Board of Aldermen received a $30,000 check on Thursday to purchase new equipment for it’s all abilities playground.

It aids in the village’s fundraising efforts to build this playground, a project costing $675,000.

They’ve raised half the funds so far for the project to come to life at Pace Park.

They’re accepting sponsors to support this vision.

Click here to learn how you can contribute.