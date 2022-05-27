HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced a coordinated effort to immediately deliver federally funded healthy food for the children of Uvalde.

Working with the regional Education Service Center (ESC) serving Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) and the San Antonio Independent School District (ISD), the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) got approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide 15,000 bundles of nutritious snacks for distribution to the children of Uvalde.

More than 65 percent of the 4,000 children in Uvalde schools live in households with income levels that qualify the children to receive free or reduced-price meals at school.

We are honored to assist ESC Region 20 with establishing the partnership between school districts in San Antonio and Uvalde so food support will be provided until the Uvalde school district resumes serving meals for children,” Commissioner Miller said.