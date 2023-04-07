HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Santa Fe teenager has been charged for possession of child pornography.

Joseph Michael Nichols, 17, was arrested by Galveston County Sheriff’s deputies at his home Thursday afternoon.

After searching his home, the Houston-Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found evidence of child pornography.

Nichols is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of lewd visual material depicting a child.

Nicholas is currently in the Galveston County Jail on a $180,000 bond.