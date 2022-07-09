SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a suspected murder-suicide at a San Antonio hospital.

At 10:25 a.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to the Methodist Healthcare hospital located at the 7000 block of Floyd Curl in regards to a shooting, according to a preliminary report from the San Antonio Police Department.

Upon arrival, the medical staff at the hospital told officers that a shooting occurred in one of the rooms and two victims were dead.

An employee of the hospital was doing their rounds when the victim and suspect were found dead. According to the report, no one in the hospital heard gunshots and no witnesses were found.

The victim, a woman in her late 80s, was married to the suspect, a man in his late 80s.

According to police, the incident was isolated and no other patients, staff or visitors were in danger at any point.