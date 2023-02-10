Tell your friends to check their tickets.

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Lotto has players once again crossing their fingers for a chance to win one of the largest prizes this weekend with the jackpot at $41 million.

The Feb. 11 drawing stands at an estimated annuitized $41 million, which ranks as the second-largest jackpot up for grabs in North America and fourth largest in the world, according to the Texas Lottery.

If there is no jackpot winner for Saturday’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for the Monday, Feb. 13 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $41.75 million.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 63rd in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run. This is also the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the Sept. 30, 2020 drawing when it reached an estimated $47 million.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots.

Drawings are heled at 10:12 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. For $1 more per play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.

Ticket sales for the $41 million Lotto texas close 10:02 p.m. Saturday.