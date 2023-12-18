BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) — A woman was arrested during the search for a convicted sex offender who escaped from prison.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says 39-year-old Robert Yancy Jr. was last seen Sunday afternoon at the Clemens Unit in Brazoria County driving a 2021 white Nissan Versa with the license plate number DNR9145.

The Victoria Police Department posted on Facebook that at 8:25 p.m., officers pulled over a white Nissan in the 100 block of Sam Houston Dr. The officers arrested the woman on an outstanding felony warrant related to Yancy’s escape.

Police have not confirmed her relationship to Yancy.

Yancy was serving a life sentence without parole for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child in Victoria County.

If you see Yancy, do not approach him. Contact your local law enforcement. If you have information on his whereabouts, you can also leave a tip with the Office of Inspector General at 1-800-832-8477.

Nexstar’s Dean Weatherbee contributed to this report.