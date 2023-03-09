GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — The second body of two teenage twin brothers who went missing after swimming in Galveston’s Pleasure Pier has been found early Thursday morning, officials said.

Lt. Austin Kirwan with The Galveston Island Beach Patrol said that the body of a young boy that matched the description of the missing 13-year-old twin boys was pulled from the water around 1 a.m. near 47th Street and Seawall Boulevard.

The body was found by a local citizen who was walking the beach around 10 feet from the shoreline, who then called 911.

The Galveston Beach Patrol, Galveston EMS, Galveston police, Galveston Fire responded and confirmed the young boy matched the description of the remaining missing twin, Kirwan said.

The family of the boys has been notified and are with grief counselors, Kirwan said.

The other boy’s body was found early Tuesday, near the area where people were looking for the twin brothers who went missing Sunday. Officials say the 13-year-old boys did not know how to swim and were last seen in the water.