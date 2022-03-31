TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A second man has been arrested after a high-speed chase following a gunfight in Texarkana left a bystander seriously wounded Friday night.

Benjamin Jacobs had eight felony misdemeanor warrants in addition to being a suspect in the shootout at the Texarkana shopping center when Officer Cole Brendenberg received a tip he was driving towards Texarkana Wednesday afternoon. After he passed Brendenberg on I-30 at the city limits and saw the officer pull out behind him he took the Nash exit. Police say he drove at speeds of 80-100 mph as he fled, running several traffic lights during the chase.

He drove to the back of an apartment complex on the 1400 block of Richmond Road before jumping out of the car and climbing through a hole in the fence. Police chased him on foot and later found him under a parked car in front of a home on College Drive.

Jacobs was arrested and booked in the Bi-State Jail. He is charged with felony evading arrest in a vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and interference with an emergency call. In addition, he had six failure to appear warrants for arrests he previously maid bond for.

The bond is set at $120,000 for those charges. Charges for the shooting Friday include another assault with a deadly weapon charge and deadly conduct. Bond has not been set for the charges in relation to Friday’s gunfight.

21-year-old Latavion Larry was arrested Monday as the second suspect in Friday’s shooting. He is charged with deadly conduct and booked in the Bi-State Jail with a bond set at $1M.