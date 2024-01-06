EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Staffers at the Hospitals of Providence are raising concerns after a reported suicide with a gun happened overnight Friday, Jan. 5 at the Sierra Campus. KTSM reached out to hospital officials regarding their security protocols.

A spokesperson with the Hospitals of Providence responded to KTSM stating the following:

“Our condolences go out to the family during this challenging time. We are grateful to our staff for following established security protocols and immediately alerting the El Paso Police Department. Our hospital is working closely with the El Paso Police Department, which quickly confirmed the facility was secured and cleared earlier this morning. The safety of our patients, staff and visitors is our highest priority and we continuously review and refine our safety protocols.”

No further information has been released and this story will be updated as soon as we learn more.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, you can call the national suicide prevention hotline at 988.

In the Borderland, anyone can access the Emergence Health Network Crisis Hotline any time of the day or night. The hotline is manned by qualified mental health professionals at EHN available to the public 24/7/365 who are trained to assist in verbal de-escalation and link individuals who need help to local mental health resources in the community.

The EHN Crisis Hotline: (915) 779-1800.