DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is getting too crowded with all our new neighbors that have moved on in and decided to make the Lone Star State their home.

Some Texans are realizing, “this town ain’t big enough ” and are making their exit from the state to newfound homes in some unexpected places.

“The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau,” Stacker said.

Check out the top ten places Texans are moving to, according to Stacker. The number one spot… will definitely surprise you!

10. Tennesse

Moved from Texas to Tennessee in 2019: 15,068

9. New Mexico

Moved from Texas to New Mexico in 2019: 15,762

8. Arizona

Moved from Texas to Arizona in 2019: 17,482

7. Washington

Moved from Texas to Washington in 2019: 18,528

6. Lousiana

Moved from Texas to Louisiana in 2019: 19,675

5. Georgia

Moved from Texas to Georgia in 2019: 22,452

4. Florida

Moved from Texas to Florida in 2019: 26,174

3. Oklahoma

Moved from Texas to Oklahoma in 2019: 26,383

2. Colorado

Moved from Texas to Colorado in 2019: 32,295

#Ranked 1: California

Moved from Texas to California in 2019: 37,063