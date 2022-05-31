DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves to eat, there’s no doubt about that. In the state of Texas, food is ingrained in every culture present in the Lone Star State. Now, you can try some of the top spots around the state thanks to a new list released from Yelp.

Yelp has released its 2022 Top 100 Texas Restaurants list, “We’ve compiled the Top 100 Restaurants across the Lone Star State—from Houston to Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and even the Texas Panhandle—so you can easily find the best food and drinks to satisfy any craving.”

You can be from Texas or visiting and you’re sure to get the full dining experience from any one of these restaurants. Everywhere from North, South, East, West, and Central Texas; everything from Tex-Mex, BBQ, sushi, steaks and more.

Yelp wants you to chime in as well! “Did your favorite restaurant make it into the top 100? Let us know on TwitterInstagram and TikTok with #YelpOnward. Remember, we only know how good a spot is if you take the time to review it. So share your thoughts on Yelp, and maybe your favorites will be on next year’s Top 100 list!”

Without further a do, here’s the Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas:

  1. Paper Route Bakery– Austin
  2. Comfort Cafe – San Antonio– San Antonio
  3. Manolis Ice Cream, Pastries, & Cakes– Austin
  4. Pontotoc Vineyard– Fredericksburg
  5. Robin’s Snowflake Donuts & Cafe– Spring
  6. Kat’s Barbecue– Santa Fe
  7. Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy   – San Antonio
  8. Arctic Ape Wild Desserts– San Antonio
  9. Cool Cow Creamery– Kemah
  10. Sushi Spot– Plano           
  11. Tony’s Italian Delicatessen– Montgomery
  12. Botolino Gelato Artigianale– Dallas
  13. Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe– Grapevine
  14. The Gypsy Poet– Houston
  15. La Ola Pop Shop– Kyle
  16. Athena’s Greek Kitchen– Houston
  17. The Cuppo Coffee & Tea– Jersey Village
  18. Del Campo Empanadas– Fort Worth
  19. Crepes 4 U– Plano
  20. T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs– Austin
  21. Spice Station– Kingsville
  22. A Cake Addict– Houston
  23. Hugs Cafe– McKinney
  24. The B’s Kitchen– Cedar Park
  25. SP Brazilian Steakhouse– Lakeway
  26. Treats of Mexico– Houston
  27. That’s My Dog– Katy
  28. Nelson’s BBQ– San Antonio
  29. Freshest Ice Creams– San Antonio
  30. Jim’s Smokehouse– Austin
  31. Zoa Moroccan Kitchen– Houston
  32. It’s a Punjabi Affair– Amarillo
  33. Vic & Al’s– Austin
  34. Jewboy Burgers– Austin
  35. 1618 Asian Fusion– Austin
  36. Granny’s Tacos– Austin
  37. Vietwich– Stafford
  38. Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar– Fort Worth
  39. Scoop and Score– Cedar Park
  40. Fu Manchung    – Spring
  41. Crumbville– Houston
  42. Fazenda Gaúcha– Bedford
  43. Cafe Italia– Grapevine
  44. The Aussie Grind– Frisco
  45. Brevity Coffee   – San Antonio
  46. Sullivan Texas BBQ– Lewisville
  47. El Taquito– El Paso
  48. Aladdin Cafe– Crowley
  49. Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine– Fort Worth
  50. Kookie Haven– Dallas
  51. Bowl Mami– Carrollton
  52. Empa Mundo– Irving
  53. Texas Coffee Traders– Austin
  54. San Pedro’s– Dallas
  55. Mami Coco– Dallas
  56. Coco Shrimp– Watauga
  57. Bigdash Ice Cream & Pastries– Richardson
  58. Cajun Coffee Shack– San Antonio
  59. DonDonPoke– Plano
  60. Sushi Dojo– Southlake
  61. Mr. Pide– Sachse
  62. Pho Phong Luu– Austin
  63. Ceviche Ceviche– South Padre Island
  64. Santorini Cafe– Austin
  65. The Original Kolache Shoppe      – Houston
  66. Arepitas– Harker Heights
  67. Ceviche7– Austin
  68. Doma Seolleongtang– Dallas
  69. The Magpie– San Antonio
  70. Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse– Plano
  71. Green Fork & Straw– Houston
  72. Lasbela Restaurant & Catering– Sugar Land
  73. Revival Eastside Eatery– Waco
  74. Java Owl Coffee House– Nassau Bay
  75. Bodhi Viet Vegan– Austin
  76. Jinda Cafe– Clarendon
  77. Cafe Homestead– Waco
  78. Don Japanese Kitchen– San Marcos
  79. LDU Coffee– Dallas
  80. La Casa Bakery and Cafe– Houston
  81. Kaiser’s Twisted BBQ– Bee Cave
  82. Taste Community Restaurant– Fort Worth
  83. Sky Rocket Burger– Dallas
  84. Pappa Gyros– Katy
  85. Fabio’s Artisan Pasta– Houston
  86. Aloha Chicken & Shrimp– Watauga
  87. Asiannights Lao-Thai Cuisine & Bar– Haltom City
  88. Craft Pita– Houston
  89. Paparazzi Pizza– Carrollton
  90. Pollos Asados Los Norteños– San Antonio
  91. Formosa Bubble Teahouse– Cypress
  92. Shaneboy’s Craft Hawaiian Grindz– Lillian
  93. Tranky’s Tacos– Garland
  94. Mama Frances Soul Kitchen– La Marque
  95. Diced Poke– Houston
  96. Try Hard Coffee Roasters– Austin
  97. Twinkle Donuts– The Colony
  98. Taqueria El Crucero– Waco
  99. Outlaw Kitchens– San Antonio
  100. Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen– Richardson

Here’s how Yelp made its list: To create Yelp’s Top 100 Texas Restaurants 2022 list, we identified businesses in the restaurants and food category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2017 and January 31, 2022. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of February 1, 2022.