DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves to eat, there’s no doubt about that. In the state of Texas, food is ingrained in every culture present in the Lone Star State. Now, you can try some of the top spots around the state thanks to a new list released from Yelp.
Yelp has released its 2022 Top 100 Texas Restaurants list, “We’ve compiled the Top 100 Restaurants across the Lone Star State—from Houston to Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and even the Texas Panhandle—so you can easily find the best food and drinks to satisfy any craving.”
You can be from Texas or visiting and you’re sure to get the full dining experience from any one of these restaurants. Everywhere from North, South, East, West, and Central Texas; everything from Tex-Mex, BBQ, sushi, steaks and more.
Yelp wants you to chime in as well! “Did your favorite restaurant make it into the top 100? Let us know on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok with #YelpOnward. Remember, we only know how good a spot is if you take the time to review it. So share your thoughts on Yelp, and maybe your favorites will be on next year’s Top 100 list!”
Without further a do, here’s the Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas:
- Paper Route Bakery– Austin
- Comfort Cafe – San Antonio– San Antonio
- Manolis Ice Cream, Pastries, & Cakes– Austin
- Pontotoc Vineyard– Fredericksburg
- Robin’s Snowflake Donuts & Cafe– Spring
- Kat’s Barbecue– Santa Fe
- Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy – San Antonio
- Arctic Ape Wild Desserts– San Antonio
- Cool Cow Creamery– Kemah
- Sushi Spot– Plano
- Tony’s Italian Delicatessen– Montgomery
- Botolino Gelato Artigianale– Dallas
- Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe– Grapevine
- The Gypsy Poet– Houston
- La Ola Pop Shop– Kyle
- Athena’s Greek Kitchen– Houston
- The Cuppo Coffee & Tea– Jersey Village
- Del Campo Empanadas– Fort Worth
- Crepes 4 U– Plano
- T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs– Austin
- Spice Station– Kingsville
- A Cake Addict– Houston
- Hugs Cafe– McKinney
- The B’s Kitchen– Cedar Park
- SP Brazilian Steakhouse– Lakeway
- Treats of Mexico– Houston
- That’s My Dog– Katy
- Nelson’s BBQ– San Antonio
- Freshest Ice Creams– San Antonio
- Jim’s Smokehouse– Austin
- Zoa Moroccan Kitchen– Houston
- It’s a Punjabi Affair– Amarillo
- Vic & Al’s– Austin
- Jewboy Burgers– Austin
- 1618 Asian Fusion– Austin
- Granny’s Tacos– Austin
- Vietwich– Stafford
- Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar– Fort Worth
- Scoop and Score– Cedar Park
- Fu Manchung – Spring
- Crumbville– Houston
- Fazenda Gaúcha– Bedford
- Cafe Italia– Grapevine
- The Aussie Grind– Frisco
- Brevity Coffee – San Antonio
- Sullivan Texas BBQ– Lewisville
- El Taquito– El Paso
- Aladdin Cafe– Crowley
- Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine– Fort Worth
- Kookie Haven– Dallas
- Bowl Mami– Carrollton
- Empa Mundo– Irving
- Texas Coffee Traders– Austin
- San Pedro’s– Dallas
- Mami Coco– Dallas
- Coco Shrimp– Watauga
- Bigdash Ice Cream & Pastries– Richardson
- Cajun Coffee Shack– San Antonio
- DonDonPoke– Plano
- Sushi Dojo– Southlake
- Mr. Pide– Sachse
- Pho Phong Luu– Austin
- Ceviche Ceviche– South Padre Island
- Santorini Cafe– Austin
- The Original Kolache Shoppe – Houston
- Arepitas– Harker Heights
- Ceviche7– Austin
- Doma Seolleongtang– Dallas
- The Magpie– San Antonio
- Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse– Plano
- Green Fork & Straw– Houston
- Lasbela Restaurant & Catering– Sugar Land
- Revival Eastside Eatery– Waco
- Java Owl Coffee House– Nassau Bay
- Bodhi Viet Vegan– Austin
- Jinda Cafe– Clarendon
- Cafe Homestead– Waco
- Don Japanese Kitchen– San Marcos
- LDU Coffee– Dallas
- La Casa Bakery and Cafe– Houston
- Kaiser’s Twisted BBQ– Bee Cave
- Taste Community Restaurant– Fort Worth
- Sky Rocket Burger– Dallas
- Pappa Gyros– Katy
- Fabio’s Artisan Pasta– Houston
- Aloha Chicken & Shrimp– Watauga
- Asiannights Lao-Thai Cuisine & Bar– Haltom City
- Craft Pita– Houston
- Paparazzi Pizza– Carrollton
- Pollos Asados Los Norteños– San Antonio
- Formosa Bubble Teahouse– Cypress
- Shaneboy’s Craft Hawaiian Grindz– Lillian
- Tranky’s Tacos– Garland
- Mama Frances Soul Kitchen– La Marque
- Diced Poke– Houston
- Try Hard Coffee Roasters– Austin
- Twinkle Donuts– The Colony
- Taqueria El Crucero– Waco
- Outlaw Kitchens– San Antonio
- Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen– Richardson
Here’s how Yelp made its list: To create Yelp’s Top 100 Texas Restaurants 2022 list, we identified businesses in the restaurants and food category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2017 and January 31, 2022. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of February 1, 2022.