Senator Ted Cruz Predicts O’Rourke will lose to Gov. Abbott “He’s going to beat him like a rented mule”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Senator Ted Cruz weighed in on the Gubernatorial race between Beto O’Rourke and Governor Greg abbot saying he doesn’t believe O’Rourke has what it takes to beat the Republican governor.

Senator Cruz made his comments shortly after Governor Abbott officially filed for re-election saying that he’s more than certain Texans will flock to Governor Abbott and re-elect him.

Senator Cruz has said that O’Rourke is too liberal for Texas voters, and that his promise to take peoples guns, and open up the border isn’t in line with the values of Texans.

“And now he’s running for Governor. Listen I think Abbott is going to beat him like a rented mule. At the end of the day, I think 2022 is going to be a really good Republican year. I think it’s going to be a red wave like 2010 was and that’s one of the reasons I think Abbott is going to beat him significantly because it’s going to be such a good republican year.” Senator Ted Cruz

Senator Cruz beat O’Rourke by nearly 3 points. when O’Rourke challenged Cruz for his Texas Senate Seat.

O’Rourke announced his run against Governor Greg Abbott earlier this month, and according to polls, more voters in Texas have a negative view of him than a positive view.

Abbott has also launched a campaign against O’Rourke, posting videos from O’Rourke’s failed presidential run to his social media accounts. In those videos O’Rourke can be heard promising to take away people’s guns, promoting the Green New Deal and advocating against a Southern border wall.

