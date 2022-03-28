SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — The sentencing date for Timothy R. Vasquez, the former San Angelo police chief convicted of bribery and honest services mail fraud, has been scheduled.

According to court documents filed on Thursday, March 24, U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix scheduled the sentencing for June 23.

Vasquez was convicted on one count of receipt of a bribe by an agent of an organization receiving federal funds and three counts of honest services mail fraud. He faces a possible 70-year sentence in federal prison for all four charges — 10 years for bribery and 20 years each for mail fraud.

Vasquez was remanded to the custody of the US Marshals Service following his conviction on Thursday. Jail documents indicate he is being held at the Terry County Jail in Brownfield, TX.