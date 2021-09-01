HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) September is Preparedness Month in Texas. Governor Abbott proclaimed September 2021 as Preparedness Month in Texas to coincide National Preparedness Month.

It is a time to encourage Texans to develop and practice emergency plans to protect their household and property in the event of an emergency or natural disaster by creating a communication strategy, deciding on an emergency meeting location, building a three-day disaster preparedness kit, and signing up for emergency alerts.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management, which marks its second anniversary as a standalone state agency under the Texas A&M University System today, is also highlighting key preparedness topics from Ready.gov every week during the month of September 2021 across social media:

Week 1 September 1-4: Make A Plan

Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during, and after a disaster. Make sure to update your plan based on the Centers for Disease Control recommendations due to the coronavirus.

Week 2 September 5-11: Build A Kit

Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home. Don`t forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case you have to evacuate quickly. Update your kits and supplies based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.

Week 3 September 12-18: Low-Cost, No-Cost Preparedness

Limit the impacts that disasters have on you and your family. Know the risk of disasters in your area and check your insurance coverage. Learn how to make your home stronger in the face of storms and other common hazards, and act fast if you receive a local warning or alert.

Week 4 September 19-25: Teach Youth About Preparedness

Talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated. Reassure them by providing information about how they can get involved.

Texans can visit https://txready.org for safety tips and resources.