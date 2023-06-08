DALLAS(KDAF)—Texas is home to some of the best resorts in the world. From luxury ranch getaways to beachfront escapes, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Here are some of the top resorts in Texas, according to USnews.com

  1. Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek- Dallas
  2. Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection- Austin
  3. Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa- San Antonio
  4. JW Marriott San Antoni Hill Country Resort & Spa- San Antonio
  5. The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa- Houston
  6. Lake Austin Spa Resort- Austin
  7. La Cantera Resort & Spa- San Antonio
  8. Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa- Austin
  9. The Woodlands Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton- The Woodlands
  10. Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center- Grapevine
  11. The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa-Frisco
  12. Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa, and Convention Center- Galveston
  13. Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa- Lost Pines
  14. Lakeway Resort & Spa- Lakeway
  15. Horseshoe Bay Resort- Horseshoe Bay
  16. The San Luis Resort, Spa,& Conference Center- Galveston
  17. Grand Galvez- Galveston
  18. Hilton Galveston Island Resort- Galveston
  19. JL Bar Ranch Resort & Spa- Sonora
  20. Wildcatter Ranch & Resort- Graham
  21. Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort- Boerne
  22. Cibolo Creek Ranch- Marfa

No matter where you choose to stay, Texas has some of the best resorts in the country. From luxurious getaways to beachfront escapes, you’re sure to find the perfect place to relax and unwind.