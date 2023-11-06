PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KIAH) — The happiness of homecoming weekend for Prairie View A&M University was marred by gunfire Sunday night.

It’s still unclear what led up to the shooting at a party in a pasture off of FM 362 and Cameron Road around 10:30 p.m..

The exact number of victims is also unclear as is the extent of their injuries.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies used the parking lot at the Buc-ee’s gas station down the road at Highway 290 as a landing zone for medical helicopters.

Witnesses say six people were flown to the hospital for treatment of their wounds.

The sheriff’s office posted on X Sunday that the county judge had approved party promoters’ plans to hold the gathering in the pasture that’s within eyeshot of the Prairie View A&M campus.

The post warned people to stay away from the area to avoid the traffic associated with the party.