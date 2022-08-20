LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin State University is preparing to discuss system affiliations with four interested systems according to a recent presentation.

There are thirty-seven public universities in the State of Texas and seven university systems. SFA is one of only two unaffiliated institutions.

The presentation mentions representatives of the Texas A&M University System, Texas State University System, Texas Tech University System, and the University of Texas system had made informal contact with SFA Board of Regents over the past several months expressing a desire to take part in any formal discussion should the board choose to evaluate a potential system affiliation.

Further mention in the presentation indicates the board will be engaging with the interested systems to assess how an affiliation might benefit SFA. It also appears the timing of the search for the new president will be contingent upon the outcome of these discussions.

The SFA Board of Regents has established a subcommittee that will be tasked with engaging with authorized representatives of each interested system to discus governance, financial, and other related matters surrounding potential affiliation. A list of names for this subcommittee is listed in the presentation.