ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and fighting the man she is dating.

Justin Tovar, 19, was arrested on charges of a habitation with intention to commit other felony, according to Hidalgo County Jail Records.

At 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy was dispatched to 500 block of New Mexico Street in Alton, a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral stated.

The deputy made contact with a woman who said she was in a relationship with Tovar but they broke up a few weeks ago, the document stated. She told authorities she is “currently talking to another guy,” who she was hanging out with at her residence at the time, authorities said.

The affidavit stated that the woman saw Tovar inside her house with a handgun tucked in the front of his pants.

“[The woman] got scared because she saw [Tovar] trying to grab the handgun,” the affidavit stated.

She tried to get in between Tovar and the other man, but was moved aside, authorities said. The two men then began fighting and the gun fell out of Tovar’s pants, authorities stated.

The woman was able to grab the gun and hide it in a cabinet, the affidavit stated.

Tovar was taken into custody and his bond was set at $5,000, records show.