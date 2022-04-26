LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report and an arrest warrant provided new information Monday concerning a deadly shooting in the 1900 block of 74th Street. The shooting was reported just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

Police previously said Fabian Canales, 24 and Tim Lara, 49, “were in a domestic dispute, which resulted in Lara being shot.”

On Monday, the police report said, “… The reporting party stated that her son and husband had been arguing and then she heard gunshots. The reporting party then advised that her husband was on the ground bleeding.”

The police report also said, “[Officers] arrived on scene and located [the gunshot victim] inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and torso.”

Officers provided first aid to Lara until he was taken by EMS to University Medical Center where he later died.

RELATED STORY — LPD: 1 arrested in fatal South Lubbock shooting early Saturday

An officer wrote in the police report, “I observed multiple spent shell casings on the ground in the living room and hallway as well as blood on the ground.”

A warrant said Lara and Canales had an argument and physical altercation. Lara left the house but returned a little while later.

A witness was paraphrased in the warrant.

“It appeared Lara was going to engage in a physical altercation again. Canales then withdrew a 9 mm pistol and shot Lara multiple times,” the warrant said. “Canales stated to the witness he did not mean to shoot Lara, but he had ‘just lost it’ when he shot Lara.”

“Canales fled the area prior to officer’s arrival,” police said on Saturday.

A portion of the warrant said:

“Fabian Canales was located and detained by patrol officers. Canales agreed to be interviewed. Canales was read his Miranda Warning and he waived his rights. Canales gave a recorded statement. Canales stated there was a verbal and physical altercation between him and Lara. They separated and Lara left the residence. Lara returned a short time later. Lara was walking towards Canales again when Canales pulled a pistol and fired multiple rounds at Lara. Canales stated at the time of the shooting, Lara was not attempting to punch him, Lara had nothing in his hands and was approximately 10 feet away.” Arrest warrant against Fabian Canales

Canales was described as the stepson to the shooting victim. Canales remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of a $350,000 bond Monday morning.

Click here to comment, react or share on Facebook.