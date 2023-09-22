NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A Silver Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a woman who was last seen in New Braunfels Friday morning.

The New Braunfels Police Department said it was searching for Cindy Williams Feathers, 64. She has a diagnosed cognitive impairment.

Cindy Feathers (Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Feathers is a white female, 5’4″ and 130 lbs, with blonde/gray shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing brown glasses and a brown floral top.

She was last seen around 9 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Kalli Jo Lane in New Braunfels in a silver 2012 Honda Pilot with Texas license plate BJN1999. The vehicle was described to have black running boards, a visible car seat in the rear passenger seats with the passenger side window rolled down.

Law enforcement officials believe Feathers’ disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-21-4100.