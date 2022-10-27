DALLAS (KDAF) — While everyone is flocking back to their favorite lottery retailer for another shot at the massive Powerball jackpot, there’s some celebration going on down in South Texas.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident just outside of San Antonio is $2 million richer after claiming a secondary Mega Millions prize, “A Cibolo resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 14.”

The big winning ticket for the Cibolo resident was purchased at QuikTrip on Interstate Highway 35 North in Schertz. The winner decided to remain anonymous.

“The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier® matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (9-22-26-41-44), but not the Mega Ball number (19). The Megaplier number was 2,” the lottery said.