SPLENDORA, Texas (KIAH) — Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old Mark Wayne Shorten of Splendora after the execution of a search and arrest warrant.

The investigation and subsequent arrest are the results of a lengthy and complicated investigation that revealed one count of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child over the course of multiple years, between 2009 and 2022 in Montgomery County, as well as two counts of Sexual Assault in both Montgomery County and Liberty County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit has worked tirelessly in conjunction with other local agencies to bring this investigation to a successful arrest conclusion with the hopes of being able to provide healing and closure to the victim and their family. Mark Shorten is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with bonds totaling $1.5 million.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and it is unknown if there are any other victims. If anyone has information about other potential victims or the criminal activities of Mark Shorten, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 392-STOP (7867) and reference case number 22A238124