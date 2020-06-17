Starting July 6, proof of work search will be required for unemployment benefits in Texas

Many who have had to apply for unemployment benefits are likely familiar with The Texas Workforce Commission Work Search Log required for payment. For a long time, you haven’t had to actually show it to anyone, unless requested and it was rare in most cases.

Until now.

Starting July 6th, 2020, those applying for unemployment benefits in the state of Texas will be required to search for work, by either signing up with an unemployment agency, attend job fairs, or browse jobs online. The state also has options for developing a new career and have your education paid for.

At this point, the Department of Labor shows 1.5M unemployment claims were filed most recently.

