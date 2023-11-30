Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN meteorologist Nick Bannin’s Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 morning forecast.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said the state is “ready to swiftly respond with emergency resources” as severe weather is expected in Texas on Thursday, according to a news release from Abbott’s office.

A storm moving in overnight is bringing scattered rain, isolated thunderstorms, and a low-end tornado risk to parts of Central Texas on Thursday, according to the KXAN First Warning Weather Team.

“Texas is ready to swiftly respond with emergency resources to help local officials keep their communities safe amid severe weather,” said Abbott said in the release. “Texans in at-risk areas are encouraged to remain vigilant, regularly monitor weather conditions, and take necessary safety precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones. I thank all of the brave emergency personnel as they prepare to protect their fellow Texans during this severe weather.”

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has placed several resources on standby to respond to severe weather if needed, the release said.