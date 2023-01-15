HOUSTON (KIAH) – A federal jury in Houston has found a 33-year-old former state trooper guilty for assaulting two women while on duty, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

The jury deliberated for three hours before returning a guilty verdict against Lee Ray Boykin Jr. following a four-day trial.

“My office is firmly committed to ensuring the civil rights of every person in the Southern District of Texas,” said Hamdani. “We rely on our police officers and federal agents every day to serve and protect. This lone officer, however, used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification.

We are pleased the jury agreed that such conduct will not be tolerated in our community.”