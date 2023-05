HOUSTON (KIAH) – Deputies in Montgomery County are asking for the public’s help locating a stolen food truck last week.

The truck was stolen near Rolling wood Loop in Conroe sometime between 7:30 pm Friday May 19th and 6:30 am Saturday May 20th.

If you have seen this stolen trailer since Friday night, or have any information about the theft, please contact the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.