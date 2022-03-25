DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study from Desert Hope Treatment Center is looking at how people from each state view a zero-tolerance policy for people who drink and drive.

Those who conducted the study surveyed more than 3,000 people to determine how they feel about implementing a state 0% drinking and driving policy. The results from Texas suggest a lot of people in the Lone Star State support the idea.

According to the study, 43% of people surveyed from Texas support a zero-tolerance policy. Other key findings from the study include:

66% of respondents say that they do not believe drunk driving penalties are harsh enough

3 in 4 people say they would report a friend or family memeber who decide to drive drunk

1 in 4 people believe it is worse to use a cellphone while driving than it is to drink and drive

1 in 4 people admit they would still drive first thing in the morning after a heavy night of drinking

For more information on the study, click here.