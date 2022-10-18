DALLAS (KDAF) — A new report commissioned from WalletHub suggests that Texas is lacking when it comes to energy efficiency, compared to the rest of the nation.

The report ranks every state based on which ones are the most and least energy efficient and to make this determination, officials measured each state’s auto and home-energy consumption.

So how did the Lone Star State rank? 38th out of 50. Key findings from Texas include:

36 th – Home Energy Efficiency

– Home Energy Efficiency 44 th – Vehicle-Fuel Efficiency

– Vehicle-Fuel Efficiency 20th – Transportation Efficiency

The top 10 most energy-efficient states are as follows:

Massachusetts New York Rhode Island Utah Vermont California Minnesota Colorado Connecticut Wisconsin

For the full report, visit WalletHub.