DALLAS (KDAF) — A new report commissioned from WalletHub suggests that Texas is lacking when it comes to energy efficiency, compared to the rest of the nation.
The report ranks every state based on which ones are the most and least energy efficient and to make this determination, officials measured each state’s auto and home-energy consumption.
So how did the Lone Star State rank? 38th out of 50. Key findings from Texas include:
- 36th – Home Energy Efficiency
- 44th – Vehicle-Fuel Efficiency
- 20th – Transportation Efficiency
The top 10 most energy-efficient states are as follows:
- Massachusetts
- New York
- Rhode Island
- Utah
- Vermont
- California
- Minnesota
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Wisconsin
Source: WalletHub
For the full report, visit WalletHub.