DALLAS (KDAF) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce his plans for student loan forgiveness on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Reports predict President Biden will forgive $10,000 from every student loan borrower with a family income of $125,000. According to a report from Forbes, the average amount of student loan debt per borrower is around $28,000.

WalletHub has released a new study looking at which states have the most and least student loan debt. Officials compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. across 11 different metrics including, earning opportunities and indebtedness.

So how does Texas stack up, with 1st meaning the state has the most student debt and 51st meaning the state has the least student loan debt? The Lone Star State ranks 28th overall.

The study said Texas ranks 1st in the nation in the availability of paid internships, 9th in grant growth, and was the state with the 40th least amount of average student debt.

The states with the most student loan debt were as follows:

West Virginia Pennsylvania South Dakota New Hampshire Mississippi Delaware Kentucky Rhode Island South Carolina North Dakota

For the full report, visit WalletHub.