DALLAS (KDAF) — The fight isn’t over yet. With new COVID strains BA.4 and BA.5 becoming the most dominant strains in the country, the world is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The good news is that the country now has more resources to fight the virus. 67% of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and Moderna is close to finalizing a COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets Omicron.

“Some states are already safer than others, though, based on how well they have kept the pandemic under control and how much they are vaccinating,” WalletHub officials say.

They have released a new report looking at the safest states to be in during the pandemic and Texas has made it in the top 10!

Officials compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. across metrics including community transmission rates, rates of positive testing, hospitalization and vaccination rates.

Here’s how Texas ranked in some of the study’s key metrics:

25 th – Vaccination Rate

– Vaccination Rate 14 th – Hospitalization Rate

– Hospitalization Rate 14 th – Death Rate

– Death Rate 7th – Level of Community Transmission

For the full report, visit WalletHub.