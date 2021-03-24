Study: Texans each drank 827 alcoholic drinks in 2020

HOUSTON (CW39) — There is no doubt that 2020 had a drastic impact on our lives. Last year, many of us tried to dull the stress and anxiety of the pandemic with an overabundance of alcohol.

Researchers at DrugAbuse.com, a leading provider of substance abuse treatment resources, conducted a survey of 3,000 drinkers, and found the average Texan consumed 827 “standard size” drinks in 2020.

This was below the national average of 17 standard size drinks per week, but the figure exceeds the CDC defined “heavy drinking” amount of 14 drinks per week for men and seven per week for women.

A standard drink is defined as 12 ounces of beer (5% alcohol), 5 ounces of wine (12% alcohol) or 1.5 ounces of liquor (40% alcohol).

Across the country, Alaskans consumed the most with an average of 27 standard drinks per week during lockdown. Comparatively, residents in Hawaii and New Hampshire had just 10 drinks per week, the lowest figure across the US. The survey also found the average man consumed just slightly more (17 drinks per week) than the average woman (16 drinks per week).

A separate survey by American Addiction Centers found that 1 in 5 people unemployed due to the pandemic said they turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism during lockdown.