DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study from late April revealed the top 10 cheapest states to buy a house in 2022 and the Lone Star State has cracked into the list.
Rocket Mortgage found that Tennessee is the cheapest state to buy a house while Oregon is the most expensive. The average house price in the U.S. was over $514,000 in Q4 of 2021.
Here’s a look at the top 10:
- Tennessee
- Illinois
- Oklahoma
- Ohio
- Texas
- Virginia
- Indiana
- Delaware
- Iowa
- Mississippi
The study says, “As one of the largest states in the U.S., there are endless options for both cities and small towns to buy a home in Texas. If you enjoy Southern comfort cuisine and vibrant culture, this state has no limit. Plus, with a low cost of living and no property taxes, it makes it a cheaper option compared to nearby states like New Mexico.”
For Texas, the cost of living index is 92.1 and the median household income is $75,100. If you would like to dive deeper into their findings and also check out some expert money-saving moves, click here.