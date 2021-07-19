STUDY: Texas ranks 17th for worst public schools

HOUSTON (CW39) –   The pandemic transformed American life in many ways, including educations. By spring 2020, schools across the country closed their doors to in-person learning as scientists and politicians grappled with the dangers of the coronavirus.  More than 1 billion students were affected by school closures globally.  Parents were also forced to deal with tough choices. Either send their children to school or start an at-home learning program.  Meanwhile, educators had to transition from teaching in a classroom to teaching on a computer. However, before the covid-19 pandemic, some districts already faced scrutiny over the quality of education they provided. That’s why HireAHelper conducted a new study looking at public schools across the United States.  They took reading and math scores for fourth- and eighth-grade students, total state spending per elementary-secondary student, pupil-teacher ratios, and high-school graduation rates to determine the nations’ worst public school.  Out of all the states, researchers found that Texas had the 17th worst public schools. The Lone Star state was given a composite score of 72.0.   The following is a break down of the data researchers found for Texas:

  • Overall composite score: 72.0
  • Reading scores (difference from national average): -4.5 points
  • Math scores (difference from national average): +1.5 points
  • Total state spending per student: $9,827
  • Pupil-teacher ratio: 15.1
  • Graduation rate: 90%

 According to data from the Nation’s Report Card, math and reading proficiencies were stagnant leading up to the pandemic and many locations with less funding per student struggled to stay above national testing averages.  The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted disparities in the nation’s education system and jeopardized the performance of students in communities that were already falling behind.  For more details and more results click this link.

