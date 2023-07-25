Navasota, TX (FOX 44) — For this weeks’ Summer Celebration Tour, we’re taking a road trip past Texas A&M to a hidden gem in the Brazos Valley.

Martha’s Bloomers started off as a home and garden store in 2000, and the goal was to bring a unique experience to Navasota.

You can find peace and tranquility at Martha’s Bloomers and a teapot turning heads.

“The first thing you see is the world’s largest teapot. West Virginia claims that there’s is the largest, but I’m not quite sure,” said Martha’s Bloomers store manager Tracy Cerro.

The store is named after two cats, Martha and Bloomer.

Cerro wants to remind everyone to not forget about Marmalade.

“She is a big orange tabby and she lives here at Martha’s and she is currently on a diet, but we sneak her treats and make her happy,” said Cerro.

To make everyone happy, Martha’s Bloomers always has something to do.

“We have a fashion show, ladies night out coming up, wildflower market in October will be a Fall Fest,” said Martha’s Bloomers event coordinator Sarah Fletcher. “We’ll have all kinds of fall activities…hoping to get Santa out for Christmas and breakfast with Santa.”

If you need a break from all the shopping and classes Martha’s Bloomers has to offer, do not worry, Cafe M. Bloomers is here to help.

“You can schedule a high tea where you get a variety of special tea sandwiches. They’re so yummy. You get a beautiful tea set, the tea pot and the little cups that come with that,” said Cerro.

Outside the restaurant you can snack on salty treats with Martha’s Bloomers SAVORY seasoning blend created on sight.

It is shipped all over the United States for grocery stores or other clients.