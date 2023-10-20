ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect accused of forcibly kidnapping a woman at an Abilene gas station has been indicted.

Elkeithtryck Robert Mason, Jr. was indicted on one count of Aggravated Kidnapping Thursday in connection to an incident that occurred at a 7-Eleven on Butternut Street in July.

Court documents state a victim reported that when she was leaving the 7-Eleven after buying cigarettes just before 1:00 a.m., she was approached by Mason, who, “asked her if she needed a place to stay and/or if she was looking to make some money.”

When she told him no, the documents state he approached her from behind, grabbed her, then forced her into the backseat of an SUV while holding an object to her neck and threatening to kill her.

She says she was not able to escape the backseat because the child locks were on, so she fought Mason and was able to eventually exit through the front door while the vehicle was moving, getting injured in the process.

The documents state that after her escape, the victim went to a nearby residence to call police. She was not able to identify Mason, but did give a description.

Investigators reviewed footage from the 7-Eleven and identified Mason, who they say had been involved in similar crimes and matched the description given by the victim.

Mason’s girlfriend said that she loaned Mason her SUV while she was at work and he stated he was going to go to his mother’s work, which was the 7-Eleven where the victim was targeted.

Cell phone data also showed Mason was in the area of the 7-Eleven during the time the kidnapping occurred.

Mason now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling more than $600,000.