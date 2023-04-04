HOUSTON (KIAH) — Spring break is a busy season for many businesses. During spring break, inspections made by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission found that 93% of businesses were in full compliance with the law.

Overall, TABC did 1,726 underage compliance operations during the annual spring break report. In those findings, 127 incidents of businesses selling alcohol to minors were found.

The results were an improvement from last year–with a rate of 91% compliance. This annual operations works to find those businesses that are selling alcohol to minors at popular spring break vacation areas.

TABC Executive Director Thomas Graham says, “Texas’s alcohol retailers are our most important partners when it comes to protecting communities from the dangers of underage alcohol consumption. This year’s results show that most businesses are continuing to take their role in promoting safe and responsible alcohol service seriously.”

He says that with spring break being one of the busiest seasons for businesses across the state, it’s important for retailers to continue to do their part and keep communities safe by abiding by the law.

Selling alcohol to minors can lead to penalties such as fines or even a temporary suspension of a liquor license. Employees can also face a misdemeanor charge of up to a fine or one year in jail.

To learn more about TABC, visit the website here.