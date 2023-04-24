HOUSTON (KIAH)—Texas State Teachers Association released a new report that the governor and legislative majority gives more priority to temporary tax relief compared to the needs of under-funded Texas public schools. According to the report, Texas’ per-pupil spending dropped to the 44th rank nationally. Teacher pay is behind the national average by more than $7,700 for the 2022-2023 school year.

Based on the National Education Association’s (NEA) rankings, average teacher salary in Texas is $60,716–an increase of 3 percent over the average salary of $58,887 for last year. Based on reports from NEA from state education and budget departments, Texas pay for teachers is at an incline to the national average at an estimated $68,469 by $7,753.

NEA says that teachers in Texas have seen a 4.72 percent reduction in pay since 2014. Texas State Teachers Association President, Ovidia Molina said, “The record, $33 billion budget surplus gave lawmakers a rare opportunity to address the teacher shortage and give our public schools the kind of forward-looking investment each of our 5 million-plus students need for a chance at a successful future. Our leaders are failing both priorities.”

Molina adds, “ Gov. Greg Abbott and the legislative majority are wasting half of the surplus on a political con game. Most of the so-called property tax relief will be gone in a few years as property values continue to rise. This will happen until state leaders significantly increase the state’s share of school funding and stop placing the largest burden on local property taxpayers. Our public schools and educators need more state funding than what the House and the Senate are offering, and they need it now.”

NEA also reports that the pay gap in Texas is worse for more-experienced and higher paid teachers than first-year teachers.

Molina said. “Many of our first-year teachers spend only a few years in the classroom before they leave the profession. Inadequate pay and the continuing attacks and lack of respect for them as professionals are why, especially since pay is not keeping up with their abilities and their needs.

Molina said. “Some of our support workers hardly make livable wages. TSTA is seeking money for substantial pay raises for them, as well as teachers, from the Legislature this session. It is getting late, but time would not be an issue if the governor and the legislative majority found the political will to do the right thing for our public schools, educators and students.”