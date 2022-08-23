DALLAS (KDAF) — Alcohol is one of those drinks that can be had on any occasion, brunch, lunch, dinner, picnics, get-togethers, solo, parties, whenever you choose to booze is good (responsibly of course).

Liquor is one of those things that can be as fancy as a glass of scotch or filling up a water cooler with horribly cheap vodka and juice to have a good time. When it comes to the U.S. state you reside in or where you’re from, what’s the most popular liquor?

Upgraded Points did the hard work for us in its recent study to see the most popular liquor in every U.S. state. “In this campaign, we analyzed Google Trends search interest data from the last year to determine the most popular type of liquor, liquor brand, and celebrity liquor brand in each U.S. state.”

It may or may not be a secret but to us, it was no surprise that the ever-so-popular liquor tequila has made its mark in the Lone Star State as the most popular liquor. However, whiskey is king with 18 states followed by vodka with 15.

Upgraded Points found that Texas’ favorite celebrity liquor is none other than Crystal Head Vodka. “The tides turn back in the favor of whiskey and vodka when we look at celebrity liquor brands, however, as UFC fighter Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Triple Distilled Irish Whiskey and Dan Aykroyd and John Alexander’s Crystal Head Vodka are the most popular celebrity liquor brands on a state-by-state basis.”