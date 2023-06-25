National Park officials have a plan to get rid of mosquitoes spreading avian malaria in Maui — by releasing more mosquitos. (Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas resident was diagnosed with malaria after working outdoors in Cameron County, officials announced Friday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) issued a health advisory, stating that it was notified of a malaria case involving a Texas resident who has not travelled outside of the state.

According to DSHS, the individual had spent time working outdoors in Cameron County.

In the health advisory, DSHS states its been working with local health departments to determine whether any other people have been exposed. As of Friday, there are no other locally acquired cases of malaria.

“Malaria is a serious potentially fatal disease caused by protozoan parasite from the Plasmodium genus, which can be transmitted through the bite of a mosquito of the genus Anopheles,” DSHS stated.

The most common symptoms of malaria are “flu-like,” including shaking, chills, sweats, body aches and vomiting, the advisory states.

DSHS recommends the public protect themselves by wearing EPA registered insect repellants, covering up with long-sleeved shirts and long pants and by dumping out standing water.