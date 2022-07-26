HOUSTON (CW39) The significant cost increases for both construction materials and labor was most likely a key driver of the huge interest in do-it-yourself projects across the nation.

According to our most recent survey on home improvement sentiment*, Texans seem to love DIY-ing, as half of the respondents who completed home improvement projects in the past year declared they did the work themselves.

Additional insights for Texas from the survey include:

  • The average home improvement project in Texas hovers around $22K.
  • Bathroom remodeling is one of the most popular home improvement projects.
  • About 47% of the homeowners doing home remodeling list The Home Depot as their favorite home improvement store.
  • At a national level, millennials and baby boomers are the most active generations in home improvement. About 23% of each generation said they did home improvement work on their homes recently, followed by Gen Xers.

We asked approx. 3,300 homeowners what the most popular home improvement projects these days are, how much they cost and who’s more inclined to engage in remodeling, among other things.