Texans love to party!

HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 05: General audience and stage view at the Maxim Super Bowl Party on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Maxim)

HOUSTON (CW39) The US has been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic for almost an entire year. But, even though we have had to make adjustments in our daily lives, many of us are still partying and having fun in the safest way possible, virtually.

Evite has released its 2020 Party Trend Report that shows which states have been virtually partying the most during the pandemic.

States that party the most virtually:

California (2.2M guests)

Texas (1M guests)

New York (698.1k guests)

Florida (641.3k guests)

Georgia (640.6k guests)

Cities that party the most virtually:

New York, NY (416.2k guests)

Los Angeles, CA (278.9k guests)

Chicago, IL (207.8k guests)

Houston, TX (166.5k guests)

Dallas, TX (125.3k guests)

Washington, D.C. (111.9k guests)

Although, some parts of the country partied harder than others. The states and cities that have been celebrating the most virtually in 2020 are HERE