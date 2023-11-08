AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texans voted to revamp state parks in Texas in the Nov. 7 constitutional amendment election.

The Associated Press projected Texas Proposition 14, originating from S.J.R 74, would pass. The proposition would establish the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund to help the acquisition, development, and maintenance of state parks. The fund would be administered by the Parks and Wildlife Department.

Background

Luke Metzger, executive director for environmental advocacy group Environment Texas, emphasized how state parks are “bursting at the seams” currently.

“Too many people have the experience in Texas where you have to plan many months ahead of time to book a campsite,” Metzker said. “We need to make it as easy as possible for people to get outside and experience the great outdoors.”

Lawmakers passed the proposal with overwhelming support. State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt (D- Austin) emphasized how this proposition would benefit taxpayers.

“It does not raise your taxes,” Eckhardt said. “It may even save you tax dollars in the long run.”

Support for the proposition not only came from lawmakers and environmental groups but also from Grammy-winning country artist Kacey Musgraves.

“Conserving the wildlife and wild places that make Texas so special is something that unites us,” Musgraves said in a promotional video with Environmental Texas. “This is our chance for a new golden era for state park creation.”

Texans voted on various constitutional amendments, such as Proposition 14, in the Nov. 7 constitutional amendment election.