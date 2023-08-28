TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenage girl is recovering after she was shot in the crossfire of a gunfight between two teen boys in Texarkana.

Texarkana police allege that Minneweather arrived on Peach Street in Texarkana, Texas, to fight with a male juvenile. The two began arguing, and when one spit on the other, both juveniles produced handguns and began shooting.

The 17-year-old female juvenile was hit by stray bullets in both arms.

Both juveniles who produced weapons allegedly fled the scene before police arrived. The victim was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center for treatment.

One juvenile was arrested for Deadly Conduct on the night of Sun., Aug. 27; a felony Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant has been issued for another teenager named Ge’keyvun Minneweather.

Texarkana Texas police provided this image of Ge’keyvun Minneweather.

Police ask anyone knowing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Ge’Kuyvun Minneweather to contact Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP or call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at (903) 798-3116.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.