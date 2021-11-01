Texas AG Ken Paxton forms Election Integrity Unit to ‘oversee, secure elections’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ahead of the November elections, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the formation of the Texas Election Integrity Unit.
The unit will consist of agency lawyers, investigators, support staff, and resources that will oversee the 2021 election and help to make sure that it is run transparently and securely.
Democrats have been insisting that new voting laws that have gone into effect in at least 17 states across the country, including in Texas, are restrictive and make it harder for people to vote.
However, during Paxton’s visit to El Paso, he said he feels that voting measures enacted actually motivate people to vote,
“I want people to vote, as a matter of fact every time the legislatures pass measures for elections the number of people voting goes up. That is exactly what we want to happen, and the reason it goes up is because people have confidence that their vote matters. If they think their vote doesn’t matter than it goes down. It’s just the opposite of what the media will tell you, or what the left will tell you. We want to protect the vote so that’s what we are going to do. We are going to give people access to my office during elections so if there is something inappropriate or illegal going on they can report it quickly and we can respond as quickly as possible.”Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
The Integrity Unit will serve both election officials and the public. The agency will also monitor a public email address—electionintegrity2021@oag.texas.gov—to receive information about alleged violations of the Texas Election Code.
